Charlotte Flair Addresses Criticism of Her Attending AAA TripleMania

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Charlotte Flair talked about how she asked for time off from WWE to attend AAA TripleMania in support of her fiance Andrade El Idolo. Charlotte brought up how she was criticized for making the trip:

“I actually thought people would be more like, ‘Wow, that’s how much her relationship means to her.’ I was actually like, people are like thinking that I’m ruining my career? Part of my career is who I am in my real life. Part of my career is Manny [Andrade] helping me and pushing me and supporting me and all these different experiences in my life. That makes me grow as a performer. I don’t know if you guys have seen but I’ve grown in front of y’all over the years. So I was really surprised and like, people aren’t surprised at all about my dad. He’s gonna be chopping and Figure-Fouring anywhere but, just to see — my dad genuinely was like, you can see how proud he was to be out there with Manny. That’s how much Manny means to him and I think my dad also knows Manny’s gonna be the man who takes care of me when he’s gone and it’s like a passing of a torch.”

Charlotte also talked about Andrade’s departure from WWE:

“He felt deflated from not being on TV and what was happening. I said, ‘I can’t tell you what to do, and I can’t beg you to stay even though our life is together on the road because you’ll resent me. You need to go spread your wings and do what you do, and if you want to come back, I’m always going to be here. I’m always going to support you.’ It was the best thing for him.”