Charlotte Flair Addresses “Haters” and Criticism of Her Push In WWE

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair commented on people that have criticized her being pushed to the top in WWE:

“I have been on top since 2015, whether I’ve been holding the title or not. People don’t realize how much pressure and hard work and dedication and I’ve never been about for a lengthy time. I’ve never had a major injury and to be able to stay on top like that is a tremendous amount of work in our industry. Instead of looking at it as a positive, like ‘Wow, what a consistent performer, what a hard-worker,’ it’s just, ‘Ugh, she’s always in the title picture, she always has the title.’”

“There’s a lot of title runs I’m not proud of just because I didn’t do anything with it, but when you look at it, it’s multiple feuds with multiple women that I dropped the title to. One of my favorite matches of all time was a main event on Raw where I dropped the title to Bayley in 2017. With where I’m at today, it’s not that they don’t like the good, they just don’t like the best. There’s a quote I look at, that’s not exactly it. But I must be doing something right to always be talked about: good, bad or indifferent. I don’t think the same criticism always goes toward men being in the title picture. In this business, you want to be the champion. It’s not like you wake up and say, ‘Today, I don’t want to be the champion.’ No, you should always want to be the champion. That means you’re the hardest worker in the room when you’re holding that title. Yes, I don’t understand the criticism sometimes, but at the same time, my haters make me that much better.”