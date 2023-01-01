Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims

New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.

Flair issued an update, thanking those who hate and love her for her return and looking ahead to a new era with new victims.

“Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! [clinking glasses emoji],” she wrote.

Flair is now a 14-time world champion, not counting her two runs with the WWE NXT Women’s Title. Flair was the first RAW Women’s Champion and held the title six times. She has also held the SmackDown Women’s Title seven times and the WWE Divas Title once, which was the final reign before it was deactivated. Flair was the WWE’s fifth Women’s Triple Crown Champion and fourth Women’s Grand Slam Champion, and she held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles once.

The following is Flair’s full tweet: