TMZ reported that WWE stars and real-life couple Charlotte Flair and Andrade divorced in October last year. However, the news never went public.

According to PWInsider.com, Flair started the divorce proceedings in June 2024, not Andrade. The judge signed off on them in October.

There is no word yet on how this came about or whether the reason for the divorce was revealed in the document Flair filed, but updates will be provided once they become available.