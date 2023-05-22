Charlotte Flair And Liv Morgan Set To Star In Movie On The Life And Career Of A WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan are set to star in a new film about former NWA World Women’s Champion Mildred Burke.

The film will begin filming in Louisville, Kentucky this June, according to a new report from Fightful Select. Burke’s life, career, and marriage to promoter Billy Wolfe are the subjects of the film.

Flair will play June Byers, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Legacy Wing in 2017, while Morgan will play Clara Mortensen, the first Women’s World Champion. Josh Lucas will play Wolfe, and Marie Avgeropoulous will play Babe Gordon.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently stated that he will be working behind the scenes on the film, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Queen of the Ring” by Jeff Leen. Ash Avildsen wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Aimee Schoof and Isen Robbins.

There is no word yet on the film’s release date or title, but we will keep you updated.

Burke was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Legacy Wing in 2016.