Charlotte Flair, Andrade & Vickie Guerrero Comment On Andrade’s AEW In-Ring Debut

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter and reacted to the AEW in-ring debut of her fiance, Andrade El Idolo. Last night’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite from Miami saw Andrade make his in-ring debut with a win over Matt Sydal.

Flair tweeted after the match and wrote, “proud [fist emoji 3x]”

She later re-tweeted video from the match and captioned it with three fire emojis.

Andrade, who came to the ring channeling DC Comics character Black Mask (Roman Sionis), attacked Sydal after the match. He also paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero with the Three Amigos during the bout. Vickie Guerrero currently serves as Andrade’s manager.

Vickie tweeted this morning and commented on the tribute to Eddie. She wrote, “@AndradeElIdolo and repping Eddie made the perfect night! #shimmy #threeamigos”

Andrade responded this afternoon and said they have more surprises coming. “This is just the beginning. we give the surprises and we come for the gold. happy to have in my corner @VickieGuerrero,” he wrote.

Sydal tweeted this afternoon and said Andrade is the real deal. He wrote, “Thank you all for last night! @AndradeElIdolo is the real deal and was on point on #AEWDynamite in Miami. Kind of a prickish move to tie me up after the match, but that’s the business. I’ll work hard and get my win back. And then get my payback. #namaste @AEW”

Andrade made another tweet this afternoon and gave props to Sydal, but said he’s going to become the new face of AEW. “Great opponent and amazing talent @MattSydal but I’m going to make the new face of the company @AEW [fist emoji x 3],” he wrote.

