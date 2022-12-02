Charlotte Flair Appears Close to Returning to the Ring

Charlotte Flair fans continue to speculate that she will make a WWE comeback soon.

The former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion posted a photo of herself in the ring with NXT’s Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre following what appears to be a training session on her Instagram stories.

Flair shared a photo of her ring boots on her Instagram stories earlier this week.

Flair hasn’t appeared on WWE television since May, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair was written off television following the match because she was getting married to AEW’s Andrade El Idolo earlier this summer and needed the time off.

According to Andrade, Flair has been absent from WWE television for personal reasons. With the Royal Rumble taking place next month, it will be interesting to see if WWE waits until the event to bring her back or books the surprise return before then.

You can check out Flair’s Instagram story below: