Charlotte Flair Calls Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Match With Rhea Ripley “A Main Event Story”

At WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April, Charlotte Flair will defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.

This is a rematch of Flair’s victory over Ripley at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Flair was asked on Les anti-pods de la lutte by Kevin Raphael and Pat Laprade if she was aiming for a main event spot or if she was content with wherever they put her on the card. This year’s show is a two-night affair, with the expectation that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Cody Rhodes in the night two main event.

“No, Rhea and I are main event quality. It’s a main event story, and I want to be in the main event with her because I know it’s going to be that good,” Flair stated.

Flair was also asked how working with Triple H differed from working with Vince McMahon.

“I think the exact same way. Whoever is in charge, I want to make them proud. I want to do my best,” Flair stated. “When I creatively feel…I see something different, then explain this to me. I don’t look at it any differently. My job as a performer is just to do the best job possible right. I think a lot of people see it differently, but for me, whoever is in charge, that’s who you want to make happy or do a good job for. I’ve known Hunter for so long, from not being in the company to being in the company to being his NXT Champion to his SmackDown Women’s Champion. I’m more familiar with him than Vince because I’ve known him longer. Being a talent and doing a great job shouldn’t change.”

You can listen to the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)