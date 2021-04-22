Charlotte Flair Calls Out Dave Meltzer and Says He Can “Go To Hell”

Charlotte Flair addressed an audio clip of F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer discussing her “suspension” from WWE television. As PWMania.com previously reported, Charlotte is reportedly having a dental procedure done.

But Meltzer said you were getting a “complete makeover” because you’re “subconscious about your looks” https://t.co/ZCp0dDOoo6 pic.twitter.com/NHPRnJfeut — Bluray Wrestling (@BlurayWrestling) April 22, 2021

Here is what Charlotte wrote:

You have my phone number. It would take you 30 seconds to ask as opposed to giving straight crap to your listeners. Grow up. For you, of all people, to comment on a woman’s looks… Do you have any shame, decency or professionalism left at all? Find a mirror. Look hard Dave. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 22, 2021

Meltzer had previously been under fire for comments he made about Peyton Royce in 2018:

I'd like to apologize to you. You are an exceedingly attractive woman. I do realize the lengths and pressures on women in the entertainment world to maintain unnatural looks at times and am glad you pointed this out. https://t.co/qkgOrpVQOX — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 15, 2018

Charlotte previously addressed Meltzer’s comments about Peyton: