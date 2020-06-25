Charlotte Flair Clarifies How Long She Will Be Gone From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, the angle on this week’s WWE RAW with Nia Jax injuring Charlotte Flair’s arm was reportedly done to write Charlotte off television because she is legitimately having surgery. Charlotte is reportedly having an elective surgery that was planned in advance.

There have been conflicting reports about how long Charlotte will be away from WWE television but she appeared on a Sport Hiatus conference call and brought up her hiatus:

“I’ll only be gone for a few weeks. They can still play things on the WWE Network [to keep fans thinking about me], but utilizing my social media will be most important while I’m gone… No one is going to miss me. They’re still going to feel like I’m there is basically what I’m saying. I’m gone but I’m not really gone.”