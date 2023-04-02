Charlotte Flair Comments On Her Match With Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania 39

There’s a new queen of the SmackDown women’s division.

And she has been acknowledged by the previous longtime owner of the throne.

Charlotte Flair surfaced on social media after her critically-acclaimed showdown against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on Saturday night.

“The Queen” took to Twitter and reacted to the match, losing the title to Rhea Ripley, as well as the referee and producers for the entertaining bout.

“Thank you WWE Universe,” she wrote. “I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. 🙏🏻 Proud of you Rhea Ripley ❤️.”

Flair added, “Huge thank you to Jessika Carr our incredible referee 🙏🏻 #girlpower & Jason Jordan for producing 😎 👊🏻 💪🏻 .”