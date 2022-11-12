Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star

Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised.

However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there.

“The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she will be missing her first public appearance in months, as she has been forced to pull out of the aforementioned advertised commitment.

“Hey guys,” Charlotte began in a statement released via her official Twitter feed. “I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at The Big Event NY with Fiterman Sports, but I am not able to make the signing.”

Charlotte continued, “I promise I’ll see you soon. I miss all of you. P.S. – You can go say hi to my hubby.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.