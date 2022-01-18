Charlotte Flair Comments On Recent Forearm Tattoo

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with TV Source Magazine and was asked about her most recent forearm tattoo and what the word worthy means to her. The SmackDown Women’s Champion had the following to say about the ink-

“I have learned a lot since my debut in 2015. I have grown every year, and a part of that growth is also learning how to deal with the pressure and criticism, whether it’s good or bad. I am so invested in my career and character, but being in the public eye is sometimes challenging. It’s remembering that there is a difference between what people say about the character Charlotte versus the person Ashley. It symbolizes remembering and knowing that and striving to stay true to yourself. It’s also about knowing you’re worthy and believing that every day.”