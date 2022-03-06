Charlotte Flair Compares Ronda Rousey’s Quick Rise In WWE To Kurt Angle

Ronda Rousey is slated to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE WrestleMania 38.

Flair recently spoke with Hot 97 and during it, she compared Rousey to WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle.

“Absolutely,” Charlotte answered regarding whether Ronda earned her respect. “What she did that entire year, she faced The Bellas, Nia Jax, myself, Alexa Bliss. She performed with many different opponents at a high level. That doesn’t mean you necessarily have the best chemistry with everyone, but I think she went out there and she reminded me of Kurt Angle.

“She picked it up so quickly. It’s all about instinct and she has the instinct, and that’s half the battle. You can be in this business for a long time and never figure out instinct, in my opinion.”