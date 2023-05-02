Charlotte Flair Competing For Spot At The American Cornhole League World Championships

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair will compete in the American Cornhole League’s third preliminary round for the Johnsonville SuperHole Series IV.

Flair will team up with ACL Pro Bret Guy to take on Marysol Patton of Real Housewives of Miami and ACL Pro Whittney Martinez. The winning team will then face the winners of Vinny G and ACL Pro Jeremy Schermerhorn vs. Food God and ACL Pro Ashton Speas from Jersey Shore.

The preliminary event will be held on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET from the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miami, Florida. Tickets are available here. It will be broadcast on ESPN3 at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be replayed on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7.

The winning team from Friday’s prelim, as well as the winners of the other seven 2023 prelims, will compete for the Superhole IV Championship at the ACL World Championships in Rock Hill, SC on Friday, August 4th. ESPN will broadcast the event.

Flair has been on a planned hiatus from WWE as she and husband Andrade El Idolo traveled, but it appears she will return to the United States this week, if she hasn’t already. Flair, who lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, was selected in the 2023 WWE Draft to remain on the blue brand.