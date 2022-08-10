Charlotte Flair Confirmed for Steve Austin’s WWE’s Broken Skull Sessions

Charlotte Flair will make her first appearance on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

Stone Cold will speak with The Queen on Friday, August 19, Peacock announced.

This is the 30th episode of Broken Skull Sessions. With Becky Lynch in January, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons in February, WWE Hall of Famer Lita in March, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray in April, Cody Rhodes in June, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett in July, and then Sami Zayn in late July, 2022 is expected to be a big year for Austin’s show on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to former champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, Flair has stepped away from the WWE. On May 27, she got married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

There is currently no information available regarding when Flair will return to WWE action, but this latest interview with Austin may indicate that she may do so soon.