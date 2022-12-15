Charlotte Flair Continues to Tease Her WWE Comeback

Charlotte Flair has been pushed as a top WWE star for several years and has won multiple championships. She is currently on leave from WWE to spend time with her family and travel.

Flair was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Flair has recently hinted that she is getting closer to returning. Flair shared a photo of her ring boots on Instagram and was later seen training in the ring.

She recently dropped another hint pointing to her WWE return when she reacted to a fan’s Instagram story post with an hourglass emoji, implying she could be back any time now.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is making creative plans for Flair’s return. She also revealed that she and her husband, Andrade El Idolo, are currently in Venice, Italy.

You can check out Flair’s post below: