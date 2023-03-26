Charlotte Flair Feels Like She Hasn’t Hit Her Prime Yet

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she commented on if she feels like she is a living legend right now:

“No. I’m like, I feel like we’re trying to push me out. I feel like I haven’t even hit my prime yet or like I’m just starting to get there. I love saying in a promo I’m a living legend. When I think of legend, I’m like, Undertaker’s career, like the status he’s at. It means retired and drinking pina coladas on the beach somewhere in Tulum.”

Enjoying wrestling now more since she’s come back:

“When I literally go perform now, it’s for the fans. It’s not what I feel like I need to prove. I’m just being Charlotte. Whether that’s good, bad, whether you like me, don’t like me, whether you just respect me, I’m here for them. Now I’m getting that opportunity to high five every single kid in the front row and not focus on being old school and walking into the arena as the bad guy and leaving as the bad guy. It’s been extremely rewarding.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)