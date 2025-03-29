Charlotte Flair Fires Back At John Cena

Top WWE star Charlotte Flair spoke with The Independent on a number of topics, including 16-time World Champion John Cena claiming he will erase two-time WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s name from history at WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair said, “You can’t erase history. History is facts, and if you erase my dad, you erase me. It’s not possible to erase the last name Flair. I plan on breaking my dad’s record, that’s something I want to do and will do. But if John is the first to break it, then I will break John’s record.”