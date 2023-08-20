Charlotte Flair Fully Intends To Break Record For World Title Reigns In WWE

“The Queen” has her mind set.

She’s breaking the record for most World Championship reigns.

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which she spoke about how she fully plans to break the record for 16-title reigns held by her father Ric Flair and WWE legend John Cena.

“I’m breaking the record,” she said. “I’m so close. For so long, I stayed away from discussing it. But I’ve done every single thing there is to do, and this is my next goal. I want to keep getting better and see where I can take this character.”

She continued, “That wasn’t a goal, it just happened along the way. I’m betting on myself being the champion or challenger. Brock Lesnar is the only other person to do that.”

