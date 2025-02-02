Charlotte Flair Gets Emotional Reflecting On Her WWE Comeback After Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, top WWE star “The Queen” Charlotte Flair made her return to the company at last night’s Royal Rumble PLE and won the Women’s Royal Rumble match for the second time.

Flair took part in the post-Royal Rumble media scrum to talk about a number of topics, including finding the motivation to come back after already accomplishing so much.

Flair said, “I really don’t want to break down. So this was the longest I’ve been away from you guys and the fans since I started in 2012, and I got into this business because of my little brother, and when my knee injury happened in December and it took me out, I just kept thinking, I can’t go out this way, and it made me realize how far I’ve come and I was doing it because of him, and then seeing all the fans keeping up with all my injury updates throughout the year with rehab, like, ‘We miss you Charlotte, we love you Charlotte,’ and as a performer, sometimes you do feel like, do you still got it, what am I coming back to do? I’ve done it all. And coming back tonight, and winning the Rumble two times, it’s like, no, I’m coming back to do it all over again, that’s how hungry I am.”

On not being able to get her robe off:

“Little secret, when I came out tonight, I couldn’t get my robe off. I was like, good thing I remember how to wrestle because I can’t get this robe off, it’s been so long.”

You can check out Flair’s comments in the video below.

