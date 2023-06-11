Charlotte Flair Getting Priority For The WWE Women’s Title Has Upset Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE SmackDown this week, but not everyone was happy to see her.

After Adam Pearce unveiled the new WWE Women’s Championship, Flair interrupted Asuka. Flair stated her intention to challenge for the title, but Bianca Belair is not happy and has made her feelings known on social media.

Belair tweeted the following on Saturday afternoon:

“Been processing what went down last night. So let me get this straight. I did exactly what was asked of me. I agreed to let Asuka have her moment as long as I got my REMATCH JUST for Charlotte to come out, demand and get handed a REMATCH? 🤔Am I trippin or am I trippin?”

Belair then sent out another tweet:

“Well apparently we have rematches for different titles… So… Problem solved @ScrapDaddyAP”

So it appears that WWE is either preparing Belair to face both Asuka and Flair at Money In The Bank, or that Belair will face the winner of Flair vs. Asuka at a later date. In any case, Belair and Flair are back in the title picture.

