Charlotte Flair Hints At Heel Turn On WWE SmackDown (Video)

Charlotte Flair appeared to hint at a heel turn on WWE SmackDown this week.

Flair discussed her respect for the people in the back, as well as the “bricks” that have been thrown at her over the years.

Flair paused briefly due to “What” chants directed at her, then resumed her promo about nepotism and how it had nothing to do with her becoming a 14-time champion. She also stated that she would not apologize for carrying on sports entertainment’s greatest legacy.

Charlotte stated during her promo that she respected everyone, including Nikki, Brie, Sasha, Ronda, and others. After the promo ended, Michael Cole described Charlotte as “fired up,” so she appears to be a babyface for the time being.

