Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns

Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future.

Flair was featured in the WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown special that was broadcast on FOX this past weekend. The former WWE Women’s Champion was questioned about her future plans in the company. Flair stated that she has been following Bianca Belair and the RAW Women’s Title. She hinted at the possibility of a rivalry between the two when she returns.

In November, the Big Event will be hosting Flair for an autograph signing that will take place in New York City.

Her most recent match ended with her tapping out while Rousey held her in an armbar while using a chair. Following the show, WWE revealed that Flair had a fractured radius (broken arm), which was done to write her off television. This was done because she was planning to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo earlier this summer and wanted the time off for the special occasion.

It is currently unknown when Flair will make her return to WWE television, but Belair will defend her championship against Bayley in a ladder match this coming Saturday at Extreme Rules.

To this point, Belair has been victorious over Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, three of the four members of the WWE’s Four Horsewomen, but she has not yet been victorious over Charlotte.