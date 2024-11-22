Charlotte Flair Hints At WWE Return After Almost A Year Out

Charlotte Flair is getting closer to returning to WWE, and she has assured fans that it won’t be long.

Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a December 2023 WWE SmackDown bout against Asuka. The unpleasant moment occurred when Flair completed a move in the corner, appeared to twist while falling, and instantly grabbed her knee.

The top talent has been rehabilitating and tracking her development. These types of injuries frequently keep an athlete out for 9-12 months.

Although there have been no news on her progress or where she is in her recuperation, Flair did release a comeback teaser featuring a diamond being shattered from ice. One of her catchphrases is: “Diamonds are forever, and so is Charlotte Flair. “