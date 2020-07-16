Charlotte Flair Joining Cameo, New Karrion Kross Gear, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Alexa Bliss recently joined Cameo. She’s charging $399 per video. When Charlotte Flair was asked if she’ll be joining the platform, she said she would be later this week:

I am this week!!! — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 15, 2020

– WWEShop.com is now selling commemorative event chairs for the 2020 pay-per-view events. Each chair costs $149.99.

New Commemorative Event Chairs available for pre-order! #WWEShop has opened the vault! Head to https://t.co/OFEOsVXOPj & commemorate your favorite past #WWE events with a collector's event chair. Get yours before they're sold out forever!https://t.co/JMoEJ4CoKT pic.twitter.com/xcMgz79ssF — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 15, 2020

– WWEShop.com is also selling a new t-shirt for NXT Superstar Karrion Kross that says “Time’s Up Tick Tock.”

– You can check out the latest edition of “UpUpDownDown” below. This episode features Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro playing Uno: