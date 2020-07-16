Charlotte Flair Joining Cameo, New Karrion Kross Gear, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Alexa Bliss recently joined Cameo. She’s charging $399 per video. When Charlotte Flair was asked if she’ll be joining the platform, she said she would be later this week:

– WWEShop.com is now selling commemorative event chairs for the 2020 pay-per-view events. Each chair costs $149.99.

– WWEShop.com is also selling a new t-shirt for NXT Superstar Karrion Kross that says “Time’s Up Tick Tock.”

– You can check out the latest edition of “UpUpDownDown” below. This episode features Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro playing Uno:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR