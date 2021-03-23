Charlotte Flair Missing WWE WrestleMania 37?, Latest News On Ali and Retribution

– In a response to Charlotte Flair’s Covid-19 announcement, Ric Flair indicted on Twitter that Charlotte will be missing WWE Wrestlemania 37:

Praying For A Speedy Recovery! You’ve Set The Bar So High. WrestleMania Will Not Be The Same Without The Queen! @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/stcgxwLgsD — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 23, 2021

– Ali has been working with a torn PCL since December and has been delaying surgery, Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com is reporting. Hausman noted the following:

“The idea that had been pitched to the group was that if Ali was willing to work through the injury and keep the group going for the time being, there would be some big blow-off with Retribution disbanding at Wrestlemania 37.”

As it turned out, WWE decided to have the group split up at the Fastlane PPV instead and none of the members appeared on this week’s edition of RAW.