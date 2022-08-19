Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch

Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen.

They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches.

In November of last year, following their championship-exchange segment on a SmackDown episode, they got into an argument backstage. They no longer communicate, according to Lynch, who has stated that there is real-life heat between them.

Flair was questioned about her relationship with Lynch while appearing on the most recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

“You have two women who want to be the best. There’s no other way to put it. I want to be the best. She wants to be the best. Natural courses of life. She got married and had a baby. I met Manny on the road. Maybe we were each other’s crutches at one point. But now, she wants to be the best. I want to be the best. You have two alphas who don’t see eye-to-eye.”

Flair added, “well, we grew up together on TV, and you see that. People didn’t know how close we were.”

You can check out a clip from her appearance below:



