Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Lacey Evans Storyline

During an appearance on Sam Roberts’ podcast, Charlotte Flair talked about the storyline with herself, Ric Flair, and Lacey Evans:

“I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on Monday’s promo segment. I love the fact that people are throwing around the word ‘shoot’ because that meant it touched home for some people. Where it goes, I don’t know. Obviously, there is going to be a different direction now. My step-mom [Lacey Evans] can’t wrestle me. It took a different twist and I’ll be interested to see where it goes after Monday. I hope nowhere near my dad. I know he feels the same way. It’s Mania season. I hope I’m at WrestleMania.”

“I definitely thought him and Lacey worked well together. I understood and got it. My struggle was, I’m the daughter of the dirtiest player in the game, why can’t I be the dirtiest player in the game? How or why would I fall for his antics if I’ve already been on camera with him and he was my manager? That was tremendous and I grew as a performer and it took me to the next level, but why am I not the dirtiest player in the game? I was basically throwing a fit. I didn’t understand. I can’t fall for these things. It didn’t make sense. Whatever emotions came through on-screen, it definitely brought out a different side of me so it did exactly what it was supposed to. I wear my heart on my sleeve and that’s the one thing I’ve never been able to do with my character. I like babyface promos and I told myself I need to get better at promos and want to get better. Sometimes I felt when I was trying to connect with the audience as a babyface, I felt, ‘Man, they probably just think I’m whining’ because they don’t understand where I’m coming from or the pressure I put on myself or what it’s like to be Ric’s kid. No one puts more pressure on me than I do. I don’t need anyone to criticize me, I criticize myself. People can empathize with an argument with your parents saying, ‘Let me do this on my own.’ I felt like I was past being Ric’s kid because of everything I had accomplished, but it was a different twist. I’ll never get past it. I tried to explain this to my dad, even on live events, telling him how relevant he still is. Before live events, they have this incredible package playing before the show. Even in 2021, arenas are ‘woooing’ before the show. I never want it to go away but it’s hard to articulate that amount of pressure to people in babyface promos.”

