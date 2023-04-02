Charlotte Flair Possibly Has Plans Outside Of WWE Following WrestleMania 39 Defeat

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at Saturday’s Wrestlemania 39. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer brought up Charlotte’s “noticeable” weight loss on Wrestling Observer Radio, and how it could be related to an upcoming bodybuilding contest.

Charlotte stated the following to ESPN.com just prior to WrestleMania:

“I would love, love, love to do a [bodybuilding] competition. I’m thinking about doing it this summer. I know what goes into it from a diet standpoint and how lean you get. How do I make that work on the road?”

Charlotte responded to Rhea’s defeat with the following tweet:

““Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. 🙏🏻 Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE ❤️ 👸🏼”

You can check out Charlotte’s tweet below: