Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone

Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak.

Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold.

Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Since Flair began 2023 with the title, she has held a WWE championship every year in WWE since 2014, including her time in NXT.

Flair has been a WWE champion every year for the last ten calendar years, with her first title win coming in 2014, when she won the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver 2014.

She began 2015 as the NXT Women’s Champion and finished the year as the Divas Champion on the main roster. Her Divas Championship was retired in 2016, when she defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to become the first RAW Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 32.

She held both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles in 2017, and she began 2018 with the SmackDown Title. In 2019, she defeated Asuka to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Flair defeated NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, which took place in early 2020.

Later that year, she shared the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title with Asuka, which she held until 2021. Flair won the RAW Women’s Championship in the summer of 2021.