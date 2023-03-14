Charlotte Flair Reflects On Past WWE Showdown With Rhea Ripley, Looks Ahead To WrestleMania

What does “The Queen” think of “Mami” as an opponent for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All?”

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail to promote her SmackDown Women’s Championship defense against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how excited she is to face Ripley and what she thought of their WrestleMania 36 showdown: “I’m excited. WrestleMania 36 exceeded expectations and that was just scratching the surface. That was literally, we found out we were first, we put the match together in three hours, maybe even two, then we had the match in front of no fans, and it was awesome, and we beat the bloody hell out of each other.”

On their clash at Money In The Bank 2021: “Then, you fast forward to Money in the Bank, which I think people maybe don’t talk about as much because it wasn’t one of the big four, but that match was a top eight or ten match in my opinion without really a story.”

On how fans will see “two titans clashing” at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: “At least the NXT match had a story, that match didn’t necessarily have one. I think me, her and Asuka had a triple threat with no fans and then went to that Money in the Bank. With her growth and platform and new level of confidence you’re just going to see two titans going at it.”

On how their story has developed organically: “Would Rhea and I have the opportunity to be going into a WrestleMania, I say headlining because she won the Rumble, if the NXT hadn’t happened? That’s what makes this even better because you see two girls that are both better than they were three years later, exponentially better,” Charlotte Flair said. “Maybe we didn’t see the big picture or the full plan back then, but then I think this makes it even better. You can’t write this kind of story, it just happens organically. What’s meant to be is meant to be.”

