Charlotte Flair Responds To Critics of How She’s Booked

In an interview with Gary Cassidy of SportsKeeda.com, Charlotte Flair had a response to people that say she wins too much:

“Okay, are you ready for a promo? This is my promo, my exclusive promo. If you look at my stats, I have THE HIGHEST losing record out of anyone on the roster. It’s just, ‘Oh, it’s Charlotte Flair.’ I think a detriment to me, which is also a positive, is I am consistent. I am consistent, I am never hurt, I am always here. It’s almost like, ‘Yes, that is awesome,’ but at the same time, it’s like, I’ve never had the opportunity for the fans to miss me, but that’s what people forget. It’s like, yes, I won a match this week – Oh, my God, I won a match – but they’re like… Oh, she wins all the time. But that’s not been the case. Actually I’ve, like you said, lost more matches than probably any female booked currently. It’s crazy. I think it’s the stigma of the name and always being in the title picture – but I’m consistent and a workaholic. It’s a good thing and a bad thing, you know?”