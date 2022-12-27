Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her

Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division.

Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company.

The work that Cargill has been putting in has been noticed by Flair, who hasn’t been seen on WWE television since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash back in May.

The TBS Women’s Champion recently declared her desire to face Flair in a title defense. The Queen responded by writing on Twitter, “Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated.”

The WWE is already preparing for Flair’s return, as PWMania.com previously reported. With the Royal Rumble approaching, perhaps this is when she will show up.