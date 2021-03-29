Charlotte Flair Returning On RAW?

Charlotte Flair is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE RAW from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. There is no word yet on if Flair will return to TV tonight, but PWInsider has confirmed that she is backstage.

Flair has not appeared on RAW since a backstage segment on March 8. She defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler the week before that. Flair made it clear that she wanted to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 37, but she disappeared from TV for a few weeks, and then announced on March 22 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The fact that she is backstage at RAW means she has been cleared to return from the coronavirus.

There’s no word on what WWE might have planned for Flair at WrestleMania 37 now that Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka is official.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.