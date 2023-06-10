Charlotte Flair Returns, Challenges Asuka To Title Showdown On SmackDown

“The Queen” is back.

And she’s on a quest for gold.

Charlotte Flair made her surprise return on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The former multiple-time women’s champion returned during the special new WWE Women’s Championship title belt presentation for “The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka.

As Adam Pearce was presenting Asuka with her new title belt, Charlotte Flair’s theme hit. She confronted Asuka in the ring and challenged her to a shot at the title. A brawl broke out and Asuka ran off while Charlotte stood tall.

Check out video footage of Charlotte Flair’s return via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of WWE.