Charlotte Flair Reveals Why She’s Currently Off WWE Television

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to explain why she’s currently taking time off from WWE. We previously reported here on PWMania.com that she was undergoing an “elective” surgery. According to Charlotte, she is undergoing a procedure to fix an issue that stemmed from a previous surgery. She also said she’s not ashamed of plastic surgery.

WWE wrote Flair out of their storyline plans after Nia Jax attacked her on RAW several weeks ago. Jax has not appeared on RAW since then and there are rumors it’s related to COVID-19. The same goes for Sheamus not appearing live on SmackDown in recent weeks.

Charlotte said:

“My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs. The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it.

I’m going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so:

Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house. A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made.

Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again.

This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like.

To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery.”

