Charlotte Flair Says She’s Not Worried About Anyone Taking Her Top WWE Spot

Charlotte Flair has done it all in WWE and has been positioned as a top star in recent years.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, the current Smackdown Women’s Champion discussed being compared to her father, Ric Flair, and how she isn’t afraid of any wrestler taking her place in the company.

She said, “Someone in an interview asked me, ‘When I was away, was I worried about someone taking my spot?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, no,’” Charlotte said with a chuckle. “Absolutely not. And I admit that. That’s not … like, I will always be someone in history, and like you guys said, probably in 20-30 years, I’ll have way more respect than I do now.”