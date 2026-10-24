Charlotte Flair Shares Update On Ric Flair After Fall

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was hospitalized after falling outside a restaurant in Orlando, Florida, resulting in cuts to his head and eye.

Recently, WWE star Charlotte Flair took to her Twitter (X) account to provide an update on her father, Ric Flair.

Charlotte Flair wrote, “Not my dad telling the doctor he fell bc of warrior dropping him on his head…

(ps: he’s going to be ok)”

Ric had taken the fall shortly after tweeting that he would be unable to attend the Washington State Horror Con in Seattle. His doctors had restricted his travel to three to four hours due to a blood clot in his leg.