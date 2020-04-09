Charlotte Flair Speaks Out About Working WWE WrestleMania 36

In an interview with GiveMeSport.com, Charlotte Flair talked about her experience of working at Wrestlemania under the Coronavirus circumstances:

“Everyone was trying to work together, be positive and keep everyone safe. I pretty much zone everybody out when it’s WrestleMania time because I’m so focused. Obviously the atmosphere was so much quieter. But in terms of being in the zone and focused and feeling the pressure of the match and the hype – for me, nothing was really different. I was just thinking of the match, how I’m going to put these emotions into the match and thinking about that.”