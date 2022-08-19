Charlotte Flair Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Walkout, Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair discussed Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE in May in her first appearance on WWE programming in months.

Due to creative differences, they left a RAW event. WWE later revealed that both stars had been suspended and had lost their respective Women’s Tag Team Championships.

While making an appearance on the latest Broken Skull Sessions episode of Steve Austin’s show, Flair said she can’t speak for Banks, Naomi, or the company, but she can’t imagine ever working without them.

“One, I haven’t been there because I left after Backlash, and I know what it’s like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth. So I don’t know what happened, but what I can say is I can’t imagine never wrestling Sasha again. That would be hard for me to compartmentalize because we started together. She is my Ricky Steamboat. My dad always tells her that. And then with Trin [Naomi], we just had a helluva match on SmackDown, and I’m like, ‘there’s unfinished business there because of circumstances, storylines, whatever.’ We just, ‘you two wrestle.’ For me, I can’t imagine not working with them, but in terms of what they’re going through, it’s not my place to speak on behalf of the company or them because I’m not there right now.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)