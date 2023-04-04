Charlotte Flair Taking Another Break From WWE, Update On Andrade El Idolo

Charlotte Flair is set to take a break from WWE following her loss to new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Flair informed WWE officials that she would be taking a break from the company while in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

WWE had already decided on Ripley’s title win before Flair informed officials that she would be taking time off. Flair is not expected to appear at this week’s post-WrestleMania SmackDown.

There has been no official word on why Flair is taking another break, but she told people backstage that she and husband Andrade El Idolo are going to travel. There’s also no word on how long this break will last, but it was a Flair decision rather than a WWE move.

Andrade hasn’t wrestled since AEW All Out on September 4, 2022. He had surgery in November for a torn pectoral muscle and is still recovering. According to the latest information, Andrade will not be ready until at least the spring or early summer of this year. Andrade was in Los Angeles with his wife for WrestleMania and the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Flair was previously gone from May 8 to December 30 of last year. She lost the blue brand title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, 2022, before making a surprise return on December 30 SmackDown to reclaim it. Since her return, she has worked TV tapings and non-televised live events, but she is now taking more time off.