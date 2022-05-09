Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off From WWE

Charlotte Flair is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash event in Providence, R.I on Sunday night.

On the broadcast, WWE did an injury angle to give Flair an out of storylines. Fightful Select reports WWE creative was told Charlotte would be taking a little time off. Thus, the angle was done as WWE stated she suffered a fracture of the radius after tapping out to an armbar while having her arm wrapped around a chair.

The report did note that they were unsure if Charlotte’s absence is to start immediately or how long it’s supposed to last.