Charlotte Flair Talks Roman Reigns & People Respecting Him

Credit: Sports Illustrated

Charlotte recently talked with Sports Illustrated and discussed the presence Roman Reigns has, and the respect people have for him. She said-

“There is such a calm, collective presence about him. Knowing the pressure he has to be under to be ‘The Big Dog,’ he handles it with grace.

Everyone wants his spot, obviously. But there is a reason why he has that spot, and you see it in him, day in and day out, backstage. He leads by example, and that’s why he has so much respect from his peers.”