Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action

Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television.

Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television.

In order to take time off for her wedding to AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo earlier this summer, Flair was written off television following the match.

In August, Flair made an appearance on Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” program. In a previous appearance on the WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown special, she hinted at potential plans for her return.

Flair’s absence from WWE TV is due to personal reasons, as Andrade stated last month.

Flair shared a picture of her ring boots on her Instagram stories, as can be seen below. It’s unclear when the photo was taken, but if she’s currently training, her in-ring return could happen soon, possibly as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the Royal Rumble in January. On her Instagram stories, she also posted videos of herself appearing on WWE television.