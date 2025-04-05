Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Reportedly Went Off-Script During SmackDown Promo

Tensions were running high on the April 4th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, as WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair engaged in a fiery in-ring promo that quickly veered into personal territory—and, according to reports, off script.

The segment, which closed out the show ahead of their expected clash at WrestleMania 41, took a sharp turn when both women delivered lines that weren’t in the original script. The Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes reported that the two superstars “said very little of what was in the rundown for them” and “allegedly went off script quite a bit.”

The exchange ended with Tiffany Stratton referencing Charlotte’s real-life marital history, followed by a sharp rebuttal from The Queen, bringing Stratton’s real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser into the spotlight. Here’s how the exchange unfolded:

Tiffany Stratton:

“When it’s all said and done, you’re going to be just like you are outside of the ring—alone! What is that record, like 0-3?”

Charlotte Flair:

“Is that why Kaiser’s in my DMs?”

The segment immediately sparked buzz online, with fans speculating over how much of the content was planned—and whether WWE will follow up on the real-life references in storyline form.

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, this promo has added even more fire to one of the most anticipated women’s matches on the card.