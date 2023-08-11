Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s show from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, WWE has confirmed that Asuka and Charlotte Flair will compete in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for the show is a “Hail to the Chief” segment with Roman Reigns, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar for the WWE United States Championship, as well as the rest of the fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2023.

