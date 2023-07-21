Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY Added To Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FS1

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour WWE on FS1 show, WWE has announced the addition of Charlotte Flair vs. Iyo Sky to the card.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is The Rules of Engagement with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, as well as the second match in the WWE United States Championship Invitational.

Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.