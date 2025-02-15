Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton Set For WM41, Trish Stratus/Chamber, Jade Cargill

– R-Truth competed in his first singles match on WWE SmackDown since 2019 on Friday night, coming up short in a losing effort against Carmelo Hayes.

– Nick Aldis showed cell phone footage to Bianca Belair and Naomi that showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were indeed on the scene when Jade Cargill was attacked a few months ago.

– Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, retaining the title via Disqualification victory when she was attacked by Candice LeRae. Trish Stratus ended up making the save, before Stratus too was beaten down. Stratus confirmed earlier in the show that she would be attending WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, and by the end of the show, was suggesting ideas involving herself and Stratton.

– Charlotte Flair officially announced that she will be using her Women’s Royal Rumble match victory to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 this coming April in Las Vegas, NV.