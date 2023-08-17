Charlotte Flair Wants To Beat Her Father And John Cena’s Record Of 17 World Titles

Charlotte Flair has held all of the company’s top titles for its women’s division, including 14 reigns as Women’s Champion.

When he defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble in 2017, John Cena tied Ric Flair’s record of 17 World Title reigns.

Charlotte discussed her desire to break the record during an interview with New York Live. Here are some of the highlights.

Her break from WWE last year:

“It feels like I never left. Yeah, like time flies so fast. No, but the break was good for me physically and emotionally, but it just made me realize how lucky I am. And, like, I really do have the best job in the world. I put smiles on people’s faces doing what I love and what I do best. And that’s being a WWE Superstar.”

Why she prefers being a heel:

“No, I still take it very seriously, but I think I’ve always played a bad guy, and coming back, I’ve been more of a good guy. I mean, I still think they love to boo me, but realizing that at this stage of my career, I get to interact with the kids sitting in the front row where for so many years, it was like, ‘No, I’m so angry. Boo me.’ It’s been really rewarding being able to interact with the kids. No, it’s fun. It’s so much easier being the bad guy. Well, think about having to walk out, making sure people like you. Like, what if they don’t like me? Harder. It feels forced. No, but I mean, I think what I’ve done for women’s wrestling and with WWE, it’s more people respect my career, and the kids look at me as like, ‘Oh my God, there’s the queen.’”

Main eventing WrestleMania 35:

“I think it was the first time that I really walked out. It was New York, New Jersey, and I was like, I’m doing exactly what I said I was going to do in a male-dominated world, and no one thought women could do that. So it was just like one of those like, I belong here. Yeah, I have to do it again. Yeah, well.”

Wanting to break the World Title record:

“So John Cena just tied my dad. So now I have Cena and my dad to beat. But no, I’m definitely chasing 17. And I think if, or when I break the record, it’ll be like a woman did it in a male-dominated industry. And I hope that encourages women in all industries that we can do it all. Yeah.”

